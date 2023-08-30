ST. LOUIS – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft won his latest legal fight over a proposed ballot initiative to restore abortion rights in the state.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Columbia Attorney Jeffrey Basinger filed a lawsuit in August of last year alleging that Ashcroft was illegally refusing to process the initiative. Basinger wanted it on the November 2024 ballot.

Ashcroft said he would not begin certifying the proposed constitutional amendment until after the November 2022 election. In a unanimous decision, the Missouri Court of Appeals agreed with Ashcroft, saying ballot initiatives can only be processed during the election cycle during which they will be used.

Basinger said he would appeal the decision.