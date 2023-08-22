Jay-Z and – Image provided by the Pulitzer Arts Foundation

ST. LOUIS — The Pulitzer welcomed a special guest to the art museum Monday. Shawn Corey Carter, better known as Grammy-award winning rap artist Jay-Z, stopped by to view the art and architecture. His wife, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, was in town to perform at the Dome at the America’s Center in Downtown St. Louis.

The couple recently purchased a $200 million oceanfront mansion in Malibu designed by world-renowned architect Tadao Ando. It was inspired by the architecture of The Pulitzer. The building in St. Louis was also designed by Ando.

The celebrity couple’s Malibu home likely doubles as an art museum. They are expected to settle in after the tour ends in September. Their private art collection may include works from Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and other famous and emerging artists.

Jay-Z posed for a picture with Pulitzer Foundation founder Emily Rauh Pulitzer Monday. The picture was taken inside Richard Serra’s steel sculpture Joe in the museum’s courtyard.