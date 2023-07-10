PAGEDALE, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is asking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in connection with a homicide investigation in Pagedale.

More than 20 detectives with the Major Case Squad are assisting the Pagedale Police Department in the fatal shooting of Jaylin Johnson.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Friday, July 7, on St. Charles Rock Road at Engelholm Avenue. Police discovered Johnson’s lifeless body at the scene, as well as numerous shell casings. Johnson was 19.

Police would like to speak with three people seen near the scene, and hope they may have information about Johnson’s death.

“We released three separate photos for three individuals—two females and one male—that were taken just prior to Jaylin’s death,” Sgt. Melissa Doss, a spokeswoman for the Major Case Squad, said. “We are hoping someone can tell us who they are, or those people recognize themselves.”

Johnson was last enrolled at Marquette High School in spring 2022. A spokesperson for the Rockwood School District says they were saddened to learn about the tragic death of one of their former students and released this statement:

“Our sincere thoughts and sympathies are with his family, educators, and friends who knew and loved Jaylin. We are checking in on our staff and students who knew Jaylin and may need assistance and support.” Rockwood School District

“I was told the family is very distraught, obviously,” Doss said. “And the detectives are invested; they want to find out who did this.”

Ralph Barnnet, who works in the area, hopes police find the person or persons responsible.

“Things are wild over here sometimes. I feel for the family. Sorry for your loss. Hope they catch the guy,” he said.

Detectives believe Johnson went downtown to meet with some people Thursday night. He was last seen with several individuals just prior to his death.

Police stress that persons of interest are different from suspects. These individuals may have witnessed something, or could know something because they were socializing with Johnson at the time or just prior to his death. It’s also possible they may not be aware of their connection to the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or recognizes the persons of interest is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.