ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One of the region’s largest 4th of July celebrations was postponed in June due to severe weather. A representative from St. Louis County now says that it will now take place on Friday, July 21.

“Our Parks and Recreation employees did an excellent job keeping attendees safe when the JB Blast had to be postponed. We appreciate their dedication to make sure that residents and visitors still get to enjoy this great event,” states County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

The gates open for the free event at 5 p.m. The live music starts at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

You can grab something to eat from a food truck or bring a picnic basket or a cooler. Glass is not allowed at the event.

JB Blast

Friday, July 21

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Jefferson Barracks Park

533 Bagby Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63125