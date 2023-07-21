ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The JB Blast, one of the biggest Independence Day celebrations in south St. Louis County, returns Friday after severe storms ahead of the holiday caused it to be postponed.

Anne Radford with St. Louis County Parks and Recreation says postponing the event was the right call. Organizers tried to delay the event an hour on June 30, but with many severe storms and heavy winds in the forecast, it was best to cancel for the safety of everyone.

With the beautiful weather expected Friday evening, organizers are anticipating thousands to visit Jefferson Barracks Park. The JB Blast experience includes a food truck row and live entertainment starting at 7 p.m., followed by the fireworks a little after 9 p.m.

And after the three-week delay, Radford is glad the celebration is finally here.

“We are super excited. A lot of hard work and dedication went into this, and we’re finally excited to see this go off for the south county area residents to have some fun and finally experience the 4th of July at Jefferson Barracks Park,” Radford said. “Come into the amphitheater. Our food trucks are just a short walk. Find a spot on the grass and have fun.”

Guests can bring their chairs, blankets, and coolers, but no glass. Gates open at 5 p.m. Organizers ask that everyone be patient with their parking. They’ll have police and park rangers directing people on where to park, and they have accessible parking at both entrances to the park.

For more information on the JB Blast, click here.