JB Blast returns with fireworks show Friday night

CLAYTON, Mo. – JB Blast at Jefferson Barracks returned on Friday, July 2. It was the first time the fireworks show returned since the pandemic.
This is St. Louis County’s biggest fireworks celebration.
“Sometimes they give you goosebumps,” said Kathy Gregory, in anticipation of the fireworks Friday night.
Hundreds gathered and watched the fireworks light up the night sky.
“Fourth of July is when you get together with your friends and family, celebrate the birth of the united states of America,” Veteran Jorge Martin said.
Bobbie Holt couldn’t wait to see the fireworks in person this year.
“Last Fourth of July, we were in a pandemic. I stayed at home, laid in bed and watched it on TV,” Holt said.
There are dozens of Fourth of July events and fireworks shows happening across the St. Louis area.
Here’s a list:
- Heritage and Freedom Fest
July 2 – July 4
Free to attend
No pets
- Alton and Grafton Fireworks
July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks in both communities
Vendors and musicians
- Gateway Grizzlies Fireworks
July 2 – July 4
Sauget, Illinois
Postgame fireworks each night
- St. Charles Riverfest
July 2 – July 4
Music, food, and vendors daily
Fireworks only on Sunday, July 4
- JB Blast
July 2
Jefferson Barracks Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, Lemay
Live Music at 7 p.m.
- Six Flags Fireworks
July 3 and July 4
Music and rides
Fireworks at 9:05 p.m. both nights
- Alton Fireworks Spectacular
July 3
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
Live Music and fireworks
9:30-11 p.m.
- Chesterfield Fireworks
July 4
Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex
Activities, food trucks, and live music start at 6:30 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Kirkwood Fireworks
July 4
Kirkwood Park
Live music and food trucks at 7 p.m.
Fireworks start at dusk
- Manchester Fireworks
July 4
Schroeder Park
Live music at 6 p.m.
Fireworks to follow
- Godfrey, Illinois Fireworks
July 4
Robert E Glazebrook Park
Festivities begin at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
- Wentzville Fireworks
July 4
Progress Park
Live Music 6-9 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:05 p.m.
- Ellisville Fireworks
July 4
Bluebird Park
Live Music 7 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
- Eureka Fireworks
July 4
Legion Park and Lions Park
Concessions available
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
July 4
Downtown St. Louis Riverfront
Fireworks start at 9:40 p.m.