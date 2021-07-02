JB Blast returns with fireworks show Friday night

CLAYTON, Mo. – JB Blast at Jefferson Barracks returned on Friday, July 2. It was the first time the fireworks show returned since the pandemic.



This is St. Louis County’s biggest fireworks celebration.

“Sometimes they give you goosebumps,” said Kathy Gregory, in anticipation of the fireworks Friday night.

Hundreds gathered and watched the fireworks light up the night sky.



“Fourth of July is when you get together with your friends and family, celebrate the birth of the united states of America,” Veteran Jorge Martin said.

Bobbie Holt couldn’t wait to see the fireworks in person this year.

“Last Fourth of July, we were in a pandemic. I stayed at home, laid in bed and watched it on TV,” Holt said.



There are dozens of Fourth of July events and fireworks shows happening across the St. Louis area.

