ST. LOUIS – You might have been bracing for this weekend’s closure of the eastbound span of the Jefferson Barracks bridge, but you can pump the breaks on making changes to your commute.

MoDOT said that work is delayed until early next week since there are storms in this weekend’s forecast. Starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, night crews will close one lane of the bridge in each direction. They will also reduce the width of the remaining two lanes in both directions. Of course, this is weather permitting.

It’s all part of an ongoing rehabilitation project on the bridge.