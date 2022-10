ST. LOUIS – Kutis Affton Chapel will hold a public visitation for 61-year-old Jean Kuczka.

She was the teacher killed in the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School attack. This is happening Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. At 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, there will a service for her at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End.

Fifteen-year-old sophomore Alexzandria Bell was also killed in the shooting.