ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Police Union has made a change with its business manager.

The sometimes controversial Jeff Roorda is leaving after nearly 12 years with the organization. Effective October 3, retired St. Louis Police Detective Joe Steiger will take over as business manager. He’s held several executive board positions with the officers’ union.

The organization is the area’s main police union and represents about 1,000 officers as well as civilian employees and St. Louis County prosecutors.