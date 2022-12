ST. LOUIS – Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will have to take a different route.

Crews will shift the two lanes of I-255 east from the Westbound Bridge back to the eastbound bridge starting at 8:00 a.m. At times, I-255 east will be reduced to one lane as crews shift traffic.

The current two lanes, and the ramp from Koch Road to eastbound I-255, should be open to traffic by 2:00 p.m.