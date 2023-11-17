ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There’s good reason to be thankful this weekend, especially if you drive the Jefferson Barracks Bridge daily.

MODOT is preparing to restore traffic to both westbound and eastbound lanes this weekend after a year and a half of various closures along the JB bridge.

“They are working hard on that [bridge],” Kurt Jarvis an area resident said.

In spring 2022, MoDOT began rehab work on the bridge fixing uneven lanes that had been cracked and worn down over time.

“It’s been so congested,” trucker Carlos Cunningham told FOX 2 on Friday.

For the last six months drivers have exclusively used the eastbound side of the bridge for both west and eastbound travel. This weekend, MoDOT will reopen two lanes of travel on both sides of the bridge.



“That’ll be a beautiful thing that they finally start to open that up,” Cunningham explained.

It’s just in time for Thanksgiving travel. “I’m thankful for it,” Jarvis said.

Now drivers hope that after 18 months of construction, traffic can be as smooth as ever.



“Let’s just hope that by the time that they’re finished, everything can run smoothly with the traffic,” area resident Chanel Murphy said. “Because we all want to have safe travels

On Monday, MoDOT will close two lanes overnight in each direction to remove temporary barriers to fully reopen both sides of the bridge.