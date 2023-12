JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – 25 Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers will graduate from the patrol’s law enforcement academy Friday.

The ceremony is at 10:00 a.m. It’ll be live-streamed on the patrol’s Facebook page. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will provide the keynote address.

Nine of the graduates are from the St. Louis area. The new troopers will report for duty on January 8 .