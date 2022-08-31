JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Jefferson City appeared in federal court Tuesday to be sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes approximately two years ago.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said Iasha Denise Cannady admitted to using the improvised incendiary devices to set fire to a pair of rental properties in the state capital in the early morning hours of July 27, 2020.

A witness told investigators that Cannady was upset that her daughter was involved in a fight at Capital City Mall and vowed revenge.

Surveillance videos show Cannady arriving at the first home, lighting a bottle of vodka, and putting it on a windowsill. Cannady’s underage son then tosses the bottle through the window. Inside the home were a woman, her boyfriend, her 3-year-old granddaughter, her disabled elderly mother, and her elderly aunt. No one was injured in the attack and Jefferson City firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

A short time later, police and firefighters were called to another fire at a rental property. The victim told first responders she was in the home with her 13-year-old daughter when a window was broken and part of the home caught fire. Investigators discovered some of the siding on the home had melted and char marks on the front porch, which stank of gasoline. Police found a Cognac bottle that had some gas still in it with a rag sticking out the top.

Police eventually found Cannady driving in the area with her son and nephew in the car. They searched the vehicle and found a tequila bottle filled with an accelerant with a wick and pink rag inside, three lighters, a white rag soaked with an accelerant, a lid to a Cognac bottle, and another bottle.

Cannady, 48, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16, 2021, to two counts of maliciously using explosive materials to damage buildings and one count of possessing a Molotov cocktail, identified as an unregistered destructive device.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Cannady to 12 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said Cannady has several prior convictions for domestic assault, drug trafficking, and stealing. Most notably, she has a felony conviction for arson for setting her daughter’s car on fire.