Jefferson County 63-year-old sentenced for sexual exploitation of Belleville teen

BENTON, Ill. – A Jefferson County man was sentenced last week to 600 months in federal prison for arranging to have sex with an underage girl, crossing state lines to pick her up, and producing sexually explicit material with her.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Earl G. Rice Jr. met a minor on a dating app in early 2018 and indicated he was interested in meeting her. On Valentine’s Day 2018, he drove from Dittmer, Missouri to Belleville, Illinois to meet the girl, who was 15 at the time.

Rice, who brought alcohol, condoms, and a candle with him, took the girl to a nearby hotel and had sex with her. He took photos of the 15-year-old on his cellphone.



Belleville Police arrested Rice at the motel the following day.

At trial in October 2021, a federal jury saw the pictures, surveillance video, and heard testimony about DNA evidence. Rice was convicted on Feb. 25, 2022, of charges related to traveling, enticing, and sexual exploitation of a minor.