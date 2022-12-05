JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Although we’re weeks away from Christmas itself, Jefferson County authorities are getting a jump on a post-holiday tradition by announcing details of its tree recycling program.

The program starts Dec. 26, 2022, and runs through Jan. 16, 2023.

Recycled trees have many uses, such as mulch or wood chips, acting as an erosion barrier along a shoreline or an underwater feeding area for fish.

Jefferson County plans to use the discarded trees in its county parks.

County residents can turn in their trees at the one of the following four locations:

Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City, MO 63019

Pleasant Valley Nature Preserve, 6701 Twin Rivers Road, Eureka MO 63025

Sunridge Park, 8093 Tower Road, HIllsboro, MO 63050

Courthouse Lower Parking Lot, 300 Main St. Hillsboro, MO 63050

The county asks that you remove all decorations and tinsel from the tree before dropping it off.