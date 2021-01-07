Jefferson County authorities investigate murder-suicide of married couple

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Jefferson County man is believed to have shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jefferson County dispatchers received a call from a man who said he hadn’t heard from his relatives in several days.

Deputies went to the relatives’ home in the 11000 block of Argonne Road to conduct a wellness check but nobody answered the door.

Deputies were let inside by the person who called 911.

Once inside the residence, deputies found 44-year-old Laurie Dothage and 51-year-old Scott Dothage dead in a bedroom. Both had been shot.

Authorities said Scott Dothage was holding a gun which is believed to be the murder weapon.