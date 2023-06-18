STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. – A young boy from Festus, Missouri, died Sunday afternoon after the utility vehicle he was riding on overturned along a rural road in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 12:15 p.m. in a field along the 10300 block of Avon Road, approximately nine miles east of Farmington.

A 12-year-old boy was driving a 2009 Polaris Ranger when he attempted to make a U-turn, which caused the UTV to roll over.

A 10-year-old passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:40 p.m. The 12-year-old was not injured.

State troopers said neither child was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.