Jefferson County considers mask mandate amid rise of COVID cases

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Jefferson County has seen a major increase in COIVD-19 cases.

According to Jefferson County Health Director Kelley Vollmar, within the past two week they have seen a 128 percent increase in active cases. Vollmar thinks the increase is due to people being more mobile and opting not to wear their facemasks anymore.

Next week, the health department board will meet to vote on a mask mandate. The time and date of the meeting have not been set.

Vollmar said right now, the board is probably split 50-50 on the issue and based on the feedback they have been getting, it sounds like the community is split about the same.