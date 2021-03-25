Jefferson County does not renew mask mandate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department Board of Trustees did not extend a countywide mask mandate during Thursday’s monthly meeting, thus allowing the order to expire.
Through a spokesperson, Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon said he agrees with the board’s decision.
The order ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
Gannon’s office said county residents should continue to social distance and maintain good hygiene. People can still wear a mask if they so choose, it just won’t be required by the county government.
The original mask order went into effect on Nov. 27, 2020. The order was approved by the Jefferson County Health Board on Nov. 25, 2020, by a 3-2 vote.
The health board has extended the order ever since. The final extension went into effect Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.