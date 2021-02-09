Jefferson County drops to orange status as COVID transmission lowers after 14 weeks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) announced Tuesday they have dropped from the highest COVID-19 alert status after 14 weeks.

The county has moved from the red to orange status due to a drop in COVID-19 case numbers.

“This is the first time Jefferson County has been in the ORANGE status since the week of October 18, 2020,” JCHD said.

As of Feb.9, JCHD said they have provided 660 vaccines so far with an additional 90 doses being delivered Tuesday.

The county has also received 300 more doses from the state to be given next week.

They hope with more vaccines coming in, case numbers will continue to drop.

JCHD said they will be contacting those who pre-registered for the vaccine to schedule an appointment.

For more information, visit jeffcohealth.org.