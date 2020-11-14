Jefferson County Executive: Strict COVID precautions even without mask mandate

Hillsboro, Mo- The mask issue has been a hot topic of debate in the county with demonstrators for and against a mandate protesting outside health department board meetings. Health Director Kelley Vollmar had favored a mandate, but after so much public pushback against one, she wants to focus on building bridges with the public and businesses while strongly encouraging wearing masks. County Executive Dennis Gannon says he doesn’t believe a mandate would be enforceable but says individuals should take personal responsibility and wear one.

“It makes a difference if you know a six-year-old child’s grandfather has passed away,” Gannon said. It’s not hard for me to know what I need to do to keep my self and my family safe and encourage others to do that, but people need to know it’s going to make a difference or they’re not going to comply and I don’t know how mandating masks will help to comply. You’re going to do it or you’re not.”

Gannon says in his talks with the health department director today they did not discuss a mask mandate but instead talked about easing restrictions on the schools, one day after the Parson administration announced new guidelines for considering quarantines.