Jefferson County Health Board approves mask order in 3-2 vote

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Board approved a mask order in a 3 to 2 vote Wednesday.

It’s been a pressing issue since August when the board over-turned a mask order the day after it passed.

The new proposal says “all persons age 10 and above are required to wear a clean face mask any time they are or will be in contact with other people in public spaces who are not household members.”

A retiring health department worker blasting the board for its lack of response to the pandemic Monday.

With 7 more covid-related deaths reported Wednesday, the county has now topped 100 deaths and topped 11,000 cases total.

The positivity rate is down to 30 percent from nearly 37 percent Monday.

The health director says studies consistently show lower rates in counties with mask orders. Board member Suzy Davis opposed the order saying the fall-out could be worse than the benefit.

#BreakingNews Jefferson Co Health board approves mask order

in narrow 3-2 vote; board has no “public comment” period for abt 75 anti mask protesters outside @FOX2now @KPLR11 pic.twitter.com/biFlqJFWAo — Andy Banker (@andybankertv) November 25, 2020