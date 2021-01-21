Jefferson County Health Department extends mask order another month

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to extend the county’s existing mask order.

The mask order will now go until Thursday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m.

“We feel the mask order has had a positive impact in the community,” states Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar. “We are seeing our positivity rate below 20% for the first time in 10 weeks. It is important to continue prevention strategies, such as the mask order, until a majority of our population has been vaccinated.”

The board voted in favor of the extension with three board members voting yes, one voting no, and one being absent.

The full text of the mask order can be found on the Jefferson County website at www.jeffcomo.org.