ST. LOUIS – A husband and wife from Jefferson County, Missouri, appeared in federal court on Wednesday to be sentenced for possessing and sharing material containing child sexual abuse.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said David J. Dohrman, 52, and Jacquelin M. Dohrman, 49, both pleaded guilty in June to a charge of possession of child pornography.

David Dohrman told the court that he’d searched for and downloaded illicit material on his cell phone. He sent at least one such video to his wife, Jacquelin, on Oct. 1, 2020, via the social media app Facebook.

As a result, Facebook sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The St. Louis County Police Department obtained a search warrant for the Dohrmans’ home. David admitted sending the video to his wife. Investigators searched the couple’s phones and discovered additional child pornography, as well as chats between the Dohrmans featuring more pictures and a discussion about a girl they’d seen at a restaurant.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced David Dohrman to nine years and Jacquelin Dohrman to seven years in federal prison. David was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to the victims who appeared in the images.