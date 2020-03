HILLSBORO, Mo. – Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon and Kelley Vollmar, director of the county health department, issued a revised stay-at-home order Monday for county residents.

Under the new order, residents are advised to remain at home until April 23.

According to Gannon and Vollmar, the order can always be altered or eliminated outright depending on new information.

You can read the updated order, which features a resident FAQ, below: