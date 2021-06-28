Jefferson County Library system drops most late fees

ST. LOUIS – Most fines were eliminated by the Jefferson County Library system on June 16 for overdue materials.

The library system ask library cardholders to just return their materials and then they will not owe anything.

“Fees for replacement or damages remain,” Library Executive Director Tony Benningfield said.

He brought this policy with him from when he was the head of the De Soto Public Library. According to Benningfield, this is a national trend.

Below are what the library WILL NOT charge late fees for:

Books

Audibooks

Magazines

DVDs

Below is what the library WILL charge late fees for:

Overdue materials that are on loan from other libraries through the inter-library loan program

Binoculars

Neckties

Telescopes

Fishing poles

The Jefferson County Library system includes the Arnold Branch, 1701 Missouri State Road; the Northwest Branch, 5680 Hwy. PP, in High Ridge; and the Windsor Branch, 7479 Metropolitan Blvd., in Barnhart.

