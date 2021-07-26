Jefferson County man accused of assaulting double-amputee

HILLSBORO, Mo. – A House Springs, Missouri man has been jailed for allegedly attacking a 70-year-old double-amputee early this month.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred just after 9 a.m. on July 18, outside a gas station in Barnhart. Surveillance video from the gas station shows the victim falling to the ground and the suspect, Robert Brooks III, walking over and talking down at him.

The victim suffered several injuries.

Brooks was eventually arrested and charged with second-degree assault of a special victim.

Robert Brooks III