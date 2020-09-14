Jefferson County man arrested for pistol-whipping, shooting woman during attack

ARNOLD, Mo. – A 40-year-old Barnhart man is in police custody nearly a month after being charged with pistol-whipping and shooting a woman in August.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place August 7 in the 2100 block of Elm Drive in Arnold.

The suspect, identified as Adam Pillow, is accused of calling a Black woman a racial slur and then striking her in the head with his gun. The gun went off and a bullet grazed the woman’s ear and neck.

Pillow fled before deputies arrived.

On August 12, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney charged Pillow with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

Arnold police officers and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Pillow on Friday, September 11.

Pillow remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

Adam Pillow