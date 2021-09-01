Jefferson County man buys $50,000 winning Powerball ticket in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – A winning Missouri Powerball ticket was purchased by a Jefferson County man in Joplin. He matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, and the Powerball from the August 23rd drawing.

The man knew he won a prize but didn’t know how much so he stopped by Schnucks to check the ticket.

The clerk told him that he won $50,000. He tells the Missouri Lottery that he “about flipped.”

The man is an occasional lottery player and got lucky after buying the Powerball ticket. The chances of winning the $50,000 jackpot are around one in 913,129. The overall chances of winning in this game are about one in 24 for each two-dollar play.