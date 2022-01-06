Jefferson County man convicted in 2019 murder of father

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Jefferson County man is found guilty for the murder of his father Eric Smoot, a retired Hillsboro firefighter.

A jury found Nicholas Smoot guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and domestic assault on Wednesday. The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s office says sentencing will be at a later date.

Smoot was with the Hillsboro Fire Protection District for 33 years. He retired in 2014 as a captain.

Jefferson County authorities said Smoot was beaten to death by his 27-year-old son. Investigators said Nicholas Smoot was attacking his 26-year-old girlfriend when Eric intervened. Nicholas then turned on his father, striking him several times with a golf club.

The attack happened inside a home in the 1000 block of Tracy Lane in December of 2019 where Eric and Nicholas lived, with Nicholas’ girlfriend.

Then fire chief said Eric Smoot would be remembered “as a hero to the community.”