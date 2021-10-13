Jefferson County man gets 25 years for domestic assault

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A High Ridge man was sentenced Wednesday following a domestic assault conviction this past spring.

According to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, a grand jury found Juan Madrigal Jr. guilty on May 6, 2021, of first-degree domestic assault, second-degree domestic assault, and tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution.

Prosecutors said Madrigal physically struck and strangled a woman on April 5, 2019, causing her to suffer a blackout. Approximately 10 days later, Madrigal contacted the victim while he was in jail and attempted to persuade her not to cooperate with the investigation.

A judge sentenced Madrigal to 25 years in state prison on the first-degree domestic assault charge, 7 years on the second-degree domestic assault charge, and 7 years for tampering. The counts will run concurrently, meaning Madrigal will serve the sentences simultaneously. However, he’ll be required to serve at least 85% of the 25 years.