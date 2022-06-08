ST. LOUIS — Jefferson County man is sentenced to nearly five years on Tuesday after escaping St. Ann jail.

Jason W. Woolbright, 48, was awaiting trial for gun charges when he and two other inmates escaped through a window on the night of July 9, 2021.

Woolbright purchased a 1996 red Ford Mustang from another suspect Christina Louise Deal in June 2021, who hid the car by the jail.

The U.S. Marshals caught up with the three inmates within 24 hours.

During a traffic stop on Oct. 1, 2020, police found a Xanax pill and a loaded Colt handgun under the driver’s seat. Woolbright was then charged with a felon for possession of a firearm.

Woolbright pleaded guilty to charges of escape and possession of a firearm.

Deal, 47, who hid the car for Woolbright’s escape pleaded guilty to charges of assisting an escape. Deal will be sentenced in August.