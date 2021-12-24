Jefferson County man killed in head-on collision

Missouri

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. — A 32-year-old man from Jefferson County has died after a head-on collision in central Missouri.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on Missouri Route 28 in Osage County, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Zachary Sutton, of De Soto, died in the crash.

Authorities said Sutton was driving a Nissan Kicks when the vehicle crossed the centerline of traffic and struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

An 18-year-old man was driving the Silverado and sustained moderate injuries. Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released as police continue to investigate.

