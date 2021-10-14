Jefferson County man pleads guilty to role in cross-country crystal meth ring

ST. LOUIS – A High Ridge, Missouri man appeared in federal court Wednesday to plead guilty to his role as a dealer in a multi-state methamphetamine distribution ring.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kevin Karll is the first defendant in the drug-trafficking network to plead guilty.

For more than a year, federal and local law enforcement agencies partnered to investigate a group that was selling crystal meth in the St. Louis area that had connections to Los Angeles, California. Karll, 66, was identified as one of the many street-level dealers for the organization.

The indictment alleges Karll was involved from Jan. 2019 until the date of the indictment (Jan. 6, 2021).

On June 18, 2020, members of the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department conducted searches at locations associated with the ring. Authorities seized more than $140,000 in cash, crystal meth, and high-grade marijuana, as well as a pair of assault rifles and four handguns. Police also stopped a vehicle on its way to St. Louis and recovered 28 pounds of meth and a firearm.

Karll pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Karll will be sentenced Jan. 11, 2022.