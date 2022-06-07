ST. LOUIS – A 26-year-old Jefferson County man who was caught with child pornography and homemade explosive devices appeared in federal court Tuesday to be sentenced for his crimes.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Nathan L.J. Baucom pleaded guilty in October 2021 to possession of child pornography and possession of an unregistered firearm or destructive device.

According to court documents, Baucom was caught on May 18, 2020, with five videos and 34 images of child porn on his cellphone. He also admitted to receiving two images of the illicit material on Nov. 1, 2019, via Snapchat.

Baucom was also found with three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), with carbon dioxide cylinders containing a fuse, explosive powder, and steel shot. At the time, Baucom told law enforcement he planned on using the explosive devices for fishing.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Baucom to four years in federal prison.