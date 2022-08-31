ST. LOUIS – A Jefferson County man appeared in federal court Wednesday to be sentenced on a child pornography charge.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Jonathan Brown was using the dark web to download and view the illicit material at least as far back as 2015.

In October 2018 and January 2019, Brown had material on computers that were accessible via peer-to-peer file sharing programs. Investigators found child pornography on electronics owned by Brown.

Brown, 34, pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of receipt of child pornography.

The case came about through a joint investigation by the FBI and law enforcement in St. Louis City and County, as well as St. Charles County, into a website focused on the production, advertisement, and distribution of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Brown to seven years in prison. Brown was also ordered to pay $3,000 to a victim.