FENTON, Mo. – Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for suspected carjackers who shot a man who attempted to confront them.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 20 block of Wallach Drive, near Fenton.

Investigators believe the victim was shot after confronting several car-clouting suspects. The victim suffered a graze wound and was treated by EMS at the scene.

The suspects are driving a dark-colored sedan. Authorities have no additional description on the vehicle or the suspects.

This kind of crime is an ongoing problem in the county, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5000.