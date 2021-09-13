Jefferson County man wins $50,000 from Powerball

De SOTO, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player in Jefferson County noticed the Powerball jackpot growing larger. He bought a ticket at the Amvets Post #48 and found out about winning the day after the drawing.

The player checked the ticket on the way to work at around 6:00 am. He was overwhelmed with the win so early in the day.

“I scanned the ticket, and it said to claim at the Lottery office,” he shared. “I’ve never seen that before, so I went to a store to double-check, and the cashier told me I’d won $50,000!” the player tells representatives with the Missouri Lottery.

The winning numbers on September first were 10, 20, 29, 48 and 51, and the Powerball number was 17. The winning ticket matched four out of five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number, to win the $50,000 prize.

The chances of winning $50,000 in the Powerball game is about one in 913,129. The chances of winning the entire jackpot are one in 292,201,338.