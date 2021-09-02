Jefferson County modifies quarantine guidance for schools

ST. LOUIS– The Jefferson County Health District says it has modified its quarantine options to help preserve in-person learning while maintaining a safe learning environment.

The modified quarantine would allow in-school contacts to continue in-person learning fully masked for the full 14-day quarantine.

Schools with less than 4% of their population (students and staff) testing positive for COVID-19 will be eligible to implement the modified guidance.

At 2%, it is recommended that schools implement additional mitigation measures to reduce transmission rates.

School buildings with cases at 4% or higher are not eligible for the modified quarantine and will need to revert to the traditional in-home quarantine.

The modifications came after the health officials met with county school districts earlier this week. The COVID-19 planning team reviewed the 2020-2021 school isolation and quarantine data to assess modifications that could be made this year.

The health department still recommends universal masking and vaccination as the greatest level of protection against COVID-19.

You can read the full guidance and documentation on the Jefferson County Health Department’s site.

The department is hosting a Facebook Live this evening at 6:30 to address questions. You can leave your questions ahead of time by visiting their Facebook page.