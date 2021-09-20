Jefferson County officer back at work after brush with death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – An officer injured last May has returned to duty. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that Deputy Zach Faulkner is back in the office. He will be on “light duty” for the next few months as he continues to recover.

Great to see Dep. Faulkner return to @JeffCoMoSheriff While it’s “Light Duty” for several months, we are excited to have him back after being shot in May. pic.twitter.com/MsrdRM5PcM — Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) September 20, 2021

Faulkner was hospitalized in May and spent weeks recovering after a shootout with a murder suspect. He is part of the Jefferson County SWAT team.

The SWAT team was outside the home on Lake Drive when Anthony Legens, 36, began shooting at authorities, who fired back. He was shot and killed later that evening.

Tanya Gould’s body was found in the Cedar Hill home last spring. Investigators were a the residence to search for a missing man.

