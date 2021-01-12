Jefferson County readies for COVID vaccination plan

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Jefferson County officials are developing a plan to help residents know when a COVID vaccine will be available for them. Mercy Hospital Jefferson, COMTREA, and the Jefferson County Health Department will be working together, according to the Jefferson County Executive’s Office.

Long-term care facilities have received vaccine through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

Much of the timing for when widespread vaccinations can take place in the county will be tied to what happens on the state level, according to Jefferson County Health Director Kelley Vollmar. She said the Jefferson County Health Department and COMTREA are the approved county vaccinators.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will determine when county vaccinators can move to the next phase of eligible recipients. More information on who falls into each phase is available on the state’s website at covidvaccine.mo.gov.

“The rollout of the vaccine is based on the state’s COVID distribution plan,” Vollmar said. “We can only move forward as the state moves forward.”

Vollmar said two key issues moving forward are finding ways to store vaccine that must be kept at extremely cold temperatures and finding enough qualified individuals to administer vaccine.

She said once those two hurdles are cleared, “I think that you’ll start to see things flow and go at a faster rate.”

Vollmar said part of the county’s plan will include a registry. To learn more about vaccine registrations in your county, click here.