Jefferson County returns to ‘orange status’ as COVID cases rise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo.– Jefferson County has re-entered “orange status” for the first time in ten weeks. This is due to the rise in COVID cases in the county.

County officials released data showing the 7-day rolling average is 10.4 cases per day/100,000 residents.

The threshold to move into “orange status” in Jefferson County is 10 cases per day/100,000 residents. This is the first week back in “orange status” since the week of April 25.

Jefferson County also says it has its first COVID case due to the Delta variant. This variant seems to spread more easily and quickly, which officials are worried will lead to more cases.

You can find a COVID vaccination site by using the Missouri COVID navigator site.