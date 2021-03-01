Jefferson County says hundreds used unauthorized link to sign up for COVID vaccine

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department is hosting a mass vaccination event Monday and Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Arnold for people who pre-registered for a shot. Unfortunately, there was some confusion when the link to sign up for shots was shared on social media and people signed up who weren’t eligible.

The health department said more than 1,900 individuals made appointments with the unauthorized registration link. They may not have realized they were utilizing an unauthorized link. Health department staff contacted those individuals by phone to cancel those appointments and schedule new ones.

Many of those folks showing up today and tomorrow are for valid appointments, health officials said.

The county hopes to administer 2,400 doses over the two-day clinic, with the assistance of the Missouri National Guard.

Meanwhile, the Missouri National Guard will host another mass vaccination clinic this Saturday in north St. Louis County at the North County Rec Center on Redman Road from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Missouri is expected to receive 50,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, which will then be distributed across the state.

A reminder: you must register for an appointment to get a vaccination shot.

