Jefferson County sees uptick in stolen vehicles

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said more than 24 vehicles have been stolen in the county in December thus far. In November, there were 30 stolen vehicles total.

“We are well on pace to eclipse the margin from last month,” said Grant Bissell, a department spokesman. “People in Jefferson County know that this is a safe community, they trust their neighbors. For the most part, they believe that this is a place that they are safe, their families are safe, and that is true. We don’t have the kind of crime numbers that other areas in the St. Louis region has.”

One of the stolen vehicles in Jefferson County was Angela Mennemeyer’s 2004 Chevy Avalanche. It was stolen from her driveway last Thursday around 3:30 a.m., she said.

While she was asleep inside, her security camera captured a suspect getting into the unlocked car and driving off in a vehicle with their business information on the back.

“We have our business lettering plastered across the tailgate. It’s just bizarre that you would take something that says a phone number on it or anything that is easy to spot,” Mennemeyer said.

A 1994 GMC High Sierra was also among one of the vehicles stolen out of Jefferson County. Tom Haithcoat, who bought the vehicle for his son, said the vehicle was waiting to be repaired on at an auto body shop in Imperial when it was stolen. To the Haithcoat father and son duo, it was more than a vehicle.

“We got a lot of time, lot of sweat and tears, not to mention the financial aspect of it, to just have someone take it, it was a big pill to swallow when I got the phone call,” Haithcoat said. “It’s a lifted GMC. It’s a cool looking truck if you’re 19 and we just consistently worked on this thing, he and I, learn to use tools, how to work on vehicles. It’s more sentimental, he and I working together, than it is actually owning the truck.”

Bissell said the sheriff’s department has an 80 percent success rate of recovering stole vehicles.

“People feel safe, they feel like, ‘I shouldn’t have to lock their doors at night,’ and that’s true. In a perfect world, you shouldn’t have to lock your doors,” he said.