Jefferson County sheriff seeks owners of 46,000 pieces of personal property

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Tens of thousands of pieces of people’s property are being held by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and they want to find the rightful owners. 

Jefferson County recently opened a new building to hold even more items. The property could have been stolen, or found property, or evidence for a trial. Much of it should be returned to the owners. 

“In our evidence storage, we have roughly about 46,000 pieces of property,” said Grant Bissell, a sheriff’s department spokesman. “Evidence spanning basically everything you can think of.” 

For years, they stored all those items in the basement of the sheriff’s department office in Hillsboro. But the evidence storage room is overflowing. When each item is brought in, a lot of paperwork begins.

“Our evidence bureau has to go through that stuff meticulously, itemize it, take good notes of what it is and where it was found, what case it was found with,” Bissell said. 

Almost every police department has stolen or found property in storage.

If you think Jefferson County may have your property, you can’t just show up and take a look around.

“This isn’t a shopping spree,” Bissell said. 

You need something that shows you are the owner. A police report from when it was stolen is good, or a serial number from the item, or a specific description that shows you know the piece of property. For example: you carved your initials in it. 

They’ve started a weekly show on the department’s Facebook page called Found Property Friday. The property ranges from sentimental, like photos, to high-priced items like jewelry. 

You can contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 636-797-5027 if you have any questions.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News