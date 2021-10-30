Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help with homicide investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a homicide investigation that occurred Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the 4400 block of East Four Ridge Road in the Imperial area around 7:25 a.m. Upon arrival, they found 30-year-old James Rhodes near a road with severe injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

“At this time the Sheriff’s Office isn’t commenting on the suspected manner of death and no

arrests have been made in the case,” the press release states.

Investigators ask anyone with information about Rhodes’ death or his whereabouts in the hours

leading up to his death to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at

636-797-5515, or send an email to crimetips@jeffcomo.org.