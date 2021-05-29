Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in shootout with authorities

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – Investigators say a man killed in a shootout with Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT officers has a lengthy criminal history and had been considered a suspect in at least one missing persons investigation.

The sheriff’s office made a post to Facebook identifying the suspect as 36-year-old Anthony Legens of Cedar Hill. Legens had prior criminal cases for domestic assault, burglary, illegal weapon possession, and drug charges.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said SWAT officers were executing a search warrant in the 8000 block of Lake Drive in Cedar Hill Friday evening as part of a missing persons investigation connected to a homicide.

SWAT members were on scene gathering intelligence for a period of time without Legens’ knowledge, the sheriff said. When Legens noticed SWAT and sheriff’s deputies, Marshak said Legens began shooting at law enforcement, prompting the exchange of gunfire.

A SWAT officer, also referred to as a deputy by the sheriff’s office, was shot around 10:45 p.m. Friday. The deputy was taken to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery. The deputy’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, Legens was fatally wounded during the shootout and died at the residence on Lake Drive.

Sheriff Marshak said in addition to Legens, investigators found the body of a second person inside the home. It’s believed this person was dead prior to the shootout.

This second individual has not been identified.

On Saturday, Marshak said the deputy, a 6-year veteran, is recovering and in good spirits.

