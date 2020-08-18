Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office refutes ‘Walmart child abduction’ claim

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has shared a surveillance video with the public after investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping at a local Walmart and determined the claim was unfounded.

According to a Facebook post, the incident happened Sunday, August 16 at the High Ridge Walmart. Deputies were made aware of the claim and investigated the matter but did not find any evidence of a crime.

This is the second time in recent weeks that the sheriff’s office has investigated an attempted child abduction at this Walmart. In both cases, those claims were false.

Law enforcement is concerned that false stories like these will mean nobody will believe it when a real abduction occurs.