Jefferson County teens injured in rollover crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Four teenagers were taken to area hospitals after a serious crash in rural Jefferson County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a silver Mazda was traveling north on Route Y when the driver overcorrected to avoid hitting another vehicle. The vehicle with the teens inside went off the road and overturned.

An unidentified 16-year-old was taken by helicopter to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with what’s described only as serious injuries. Two 17-year-olds, including the driver, suffered moderate injuries. Another 16-year-old had minor injuries.

Two of the teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.