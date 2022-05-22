JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Barnhart, Missouri woman has been charged in connection with a fatal crash Friday that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday on West Outer Road, just south of El Lago Drive.

Witnesses told Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies that a motorcycle had been struck by a white vehicle that fled from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol took over the investigation. The motorcyclist, identified as James Meyer Jr., was rushed to a hospital but later died from his injuries. He was 54.

Holly Smith

A witness followed the fleeing vehicle and reported its location to 911 dispatchers in Jefferson County. Arnold police stopped the vehicle near JeffCo Boulevard and Tall Oaks Drive. Law enforcement met with the driver, Holly Smith, who was the only person in the vehicle.

DWI units arrived and conducted field sobriety tests. The sheriff’s office claims Smith failed those tests.

Smith was taken into custody and remains at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail without bond.

Meanwhile, MSHP investigators determined both Meyer and Smith were traveling northbound on West Outer Road prior to the crash. At one point, Meyer began to slow down and Smith crashed into the rear of Meyer’s motorcycle.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Smith, 50, with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and driving while intoxicated.